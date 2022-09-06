Bhopal: ‘Dara Shikoh considered all religions as one’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi organised a lecture on Yadein Dara Shikoh at Tribal Museum Auditorium in the city on Tuesday.

Naresh, a litterateur and scholar, presided over the seminar. He said that Dara Shikoh was a symbol of social and religious harmony. “We need to read Dara Shikoh even today to understand his thinking,” he said.

Abbas Raza Nayyar, an author from Lucknow, said that Dara Shikoh represented India. It is the need of the hour to understand his thoughts and philosophy, he said. Another scholar Azam said that Dara Shikoh considered all religions as one.

Senior journalist Aleem Bazmi said that Dara Shikoh had good knowledge of Upanishads and Indian philosophy. Dara was astonished that the scholars of all the religions were engrossed in their own interpretations and could not understand that they all had the same basic essence.

Director of the Akademi Nusrat Mehdi highlighted the objectives of the programme. She said that the personality and works of Dara Shikoh were devoted to Indian culture and values.

Besides, a play, based on the life of Dara Shikoh, was staged. Written by Mohammad Hassan and directed by Pradeep Ahirwar, the play was staged by Rang Mohalla Society for Performing Art. Adnan Khan played the lead role of Dara Shikoh. The programme was conducted by Badr Vasti and Mumtaz Khan proposed a vote of thanks.