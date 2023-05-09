Bhopal: ‘Dancers should have knowledge of music’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Knowledge of music is necessary for dancers, said classical vocalist K Venkateswaran. He was speaking at Bharatnatyam workshop at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Monday.

He said Indian classical music originated from Carnatic music and Carnatic music originated from Tamil music. In ancient times, people of Ulduar sect of Tamil origin used to sing bhajans in temples. That was how ragas came into being.

Later, the music in North India came to be called Hindustani and the music in south was called South Indian music. Navroz is one of the ragas, he said. He informed about Hamsadhvani raga and gave a presentation on it. Manohar Ramachandran accompanied him on pakhawaj.

Bharatnatyam exponent Geeta Chandran and other dance gurus spoke on expressions in Indian dance. Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and Shweta Devendra were present with their disciples.