 Bhopal: ‘Dancers should have knowledge of music’
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: ‘Dancers should have knowledge of music’

Bhopal: ‘Dancers should have knowledge of music’

The music in North India came to be called Hindustani and the music in south was called South Indian music.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, May 09, 2023, 01:51 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Knowledge of music is necessary for dancers, said classical vocalist K Venkateswaran. He was speaking at Bharatnatyam workshop at Bharat Bhawan in the city on Monday.

He said Indian classical music originated from Carnatic music and Carnatic music originated from Tamil music. In ancient times, people of Ulduar sect of Tamil origin used to sing bhajans in temples. That was how ragas came into being.

Later, the music in North India came to be called Hindustani and the music in south was called South Indian music. Navroz is one of the ragas, he said. He informed about Hamsadhvani raga and gave a presentation on it. Manohar Ramachandran accompanied him on pakhawaj.

Bharatnatyam exponent Geeta Chandran and other dance gurus spoke on expressions in Indian dance. Bharatnatyam dancer Lata Singh Munshi and Shweta Devendra were present with their disciples.

Read Also
Bhopal: Eyeing MP Assembly polls, Congress announces Rs 1,500 monthly aid for women, LPG at Rs 500
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: BMC signs MoU for solar and wind energy projects

Bhopal: BMC signs MoU for solar and wind energy projects

Bhopal: Congress to launch Nari Samman Yojana from today

Bhopal: Congress to launch Nari Samman Yojana from today

Bhopal: Ethnic Dhoti, not jeans our attire, Shahdol Commissioner tells tribal students

Bhopal: Ethnic Dhoti, not jeans our attire, Shahdol Commissioner tells tribal students

Bhopal: At day-long state level protest, striking contractual health workers demand regularisation

Bhopal: At day-long state level protest, striking contractual health workers demand regularisation

Bhopal: BJP sets up teams for polls, Rao will monitor them

Bhopal: BJP sets up teams for polls, Rao will monitor them