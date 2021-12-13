Bhopal: Dance-drama Raqs-e-Junoon staged under Sham-e-Sufiyana event

BHOPAL: A dance-drama, Huma: Raqs-e-Junoon, was staged at Ravindra Bhavan in the city on Friday. It was part of an event, Sham-e-Sufiyana, organised by Madhya Pradesh Urdu Akademi.

Directed by Padma Shri Muzaffar Ali, the 40-minute sufi dance-drama was presented by Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of kathak exponent Birju Maharaj, along with her colleague Mannat Mishra and others on songs like, Kaise kate mori raat balamwa…’

The concept of oneness in Indian philosophy, especially Advaita, was presented in sufiyana kathak. Huma, a bird under the illusion of love with its shadow, gradually reaches Brahma, the Truth, and becomes one. Every particle of the universe starts seeing that real Lord. This is sufism and this is the message of Advaita.

Colourful lights, costumes and make-ups were major attractions. About 60 extra colourful lights were installed for it.

The event had three sessions. A seminar on sufi tradition in Urdu literature and culture was organised. It was presided over by scholar Siraj Ajmali from Aligarh. A scholar from Burhanpur presented research paper on sufism in Urdu poetry. The seminar was conducted by Dr Wasif Yar. In the second session, Akademi director Nusrat Mehdi discussed with film-maker Muzaffar Ali his interest in arts.

My grandfather is my mentor: Shinjini

“I have been involved in dance-drama from early age. As a dancer, we try to show the audience how fast, how well we can dance, but from Muzaffar ji, I learned that we should maintain the story line and its aesthetics. I have played the character of Huma in it. In art field, my maternal grandfather Birju Maharaj influenced me. He is my mentor.”

-Shinjini Kulkarni, granddaughter of kathak exponent Birju Maharaj

