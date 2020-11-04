Bhopal: Dance-drama based on Japanese musician's album performed in Mayaram Surjan Bhawan

Bhopal: Based on some music pieces of an album Kojiki by Japanese musician Kitaro, a short dance-drama ‘Ras–Rang’ was staged at Mayaram Surjan Bhawan in the city.
It was part of the concluding day of the 20-day ballet workshop, organised by Chaitanya Socio Cultural Society, Bhopal. The artists performed on some music pieces of the album using colourful clothes in the 15-minute short dance drama, delighting the audience who were present in limited numbers due to Covid-induced restrictions.
Kitaro is a Japanese recording artist, composer, record producer, and arranger noted for his electronic-instrumental music, and is often associated with and regarded as one of the most prominent musical acts of new-age music. He is the winner of a Grammy Award for Best New Age Album (Thinking of You (1999); with a record 16 nominations in the same category) and a Golden Globe Award for the Heaven & Earth (1993) original score.
Kojiki is an album by the new age artist Kitarō, which was nominated for a Grammy award in 1990. This album features the string section from the Skywalker Symphony, along with Kitaro's signature keyboard and flute sounds. It was released in 1990. The flute music and prelude in the song "Duniya Haseenon ka mela" from the Bollywood movie Gupt (released in 1997) have been partially influenced by the song Matsuri (among other songs by Kitaro), by the composer Viju Shah.
The dance drama was prepared in the workshop under the direction of choreographer Chandra Madhav Barik and ballet danseuse Shruti Kriti Barik. Besides, artists also presented some basic ballet exercises and body movements using swords and shields, enchanting the audience. Shruti said that the workshop aimed to make ballet popular among children and youth.