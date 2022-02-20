Bhopal: Dance as old as human civilisation, says Governor

Bhopal: Governor Mangubhai Patel has said that Khajuraho Dance Festival will win global recognition for the classic stone art of temple town. The Governor was addressing the inaugural ceremony of annual festival in Khajuraho on Sunday.

Ustad Alauddin Khan Sangeet Evam Kala Akademi has organised the seven-day 48th Khajuraho Dance Festival in Khajuraho Temple complex.

He said that dance was a universal art, which is as old as human civilisation. And festival exemplified that art. Culture minister Usha Thakur said spiritualism was the fountainhead of all Indian arts. She announced that an interpretation centre on classical dance will be established in Khajuraho.

MSME minister Om Prakash Sakhlecha said that the Khajuraho temples were a breathtaking example of architecture. Local MP and state BJP president VD Sharma also expressed his views. Principal Secretary, culture, Sheo Shekhar Shukla, said that envoys of eight countries were present at the inaugural function.

The cultural progarmme began with a kathak by disciples of Pandit Birju Maharaj from New Delhi. It was followed by Bharatnatyam by Shanta-VP Dhananjayan and her troupe from Bengaluru.

Kalidas, Rupankar Kala Samman feted

Besides, Rashtriya Kalidas Samman and Rajya Rupankar Kala Samman were feted. Sunayana Hazari Lal and Shanta-VP Dhananjayan were feted with Rashtriya Kalidas Samman for 2019-20 and 2020-21. Lal could not attend the ceremony and the nominee accepted the award on her behalf. Rajya Rupankar Kala Samman were conferred for the year 2022 and an exhibition of their works was also organised.

Go-Heritage Run for women empowerment

Tourism Department in collaboration with Aadhar Sanstha organised a Go-Heritage Run for Women' for women empowerment in Khajuraho on Sunday morning. More than 300 women took part in this 5 km heritage run .The Run began with the women saying, Tourism has to grow. Tourism, culture and spirituality minister Usha Thakur flagged off the run.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:13 PM IST