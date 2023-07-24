Bhopal: Dalit’s Face, Body Smeared With Human Excreta

Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A dalit man has alleged that a man from another caste smeared his face and body with human excreta after he accidentally touched the latter with grease in Chhatarpur district. A case has been registered against the accused Ramkripal Patel, who belongs to OBC.

"A case has been registered against Ramkripal Patel under Sections 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act," Sub Divisional Officer of Police Manmohan Singh Baghel said.

Ahirwar claimed the incident occurred on Friday when he was engaged in the construction of a drain for panchayat in Bikaura village, about 35 km from Chhatarpur district headquarters.

He said Patel was bathing at a nearby hand pump. Ahirwar claimed he touched Patel with the grease he was using in the construction work by mistake.

"After that, Patel brought human faeces lying nearby in a mug he was using for bathing and smeared it on my body including head and face," he claimed on Saturday while speaking to reporters near Maharajpur police station. The man also claimed Patel abused him on the caste line. "I reported the matter to panchayat and called for a meeting.

Instead, the panchayat imposed a fine of Rs 600 on me on Friday," Ahirwar alleged. Ahirwar approached the police on Saturday with a complaint, Baghel said. The accused and the victim are in the age group of 40 to 45, according to police.

Recently, an incident of a man urinating on a tribal youth in Sidhi district had caused outrage after its video surfaced on social media.