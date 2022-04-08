Bhopal: Dalit boy beaten up for demanding wages

Bhopal/Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A 17-year-old Dalit boy was beaten up in Kheda village on Wednesday when he demanded wages for running a threshing machine, the police said on Thursday.

According to reports, the boy who lives in Chandbad village ran a Hadamba threshing machine in the house of Gulab Mewada in Magar Kheda village on Wednesday.

The wages that Mewada was to give to the boy was Rs 260. The boy was told that he would get it after two days. When the boy met Gulab Mewada and his brother Hetam Mewada near the Panchayat Bhawat in Chandbad on Wednesday and demanded the wages, the Mewadas refused to give it.

Instead of giving the wages, the duo beat up the boy and hurled caste-based abuses at him. The police registered a case against the duo under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

