Bhopal: Dada JP Vaswani’s birthday celebrated as Vishwa Kshama Diwas

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the schools and colleges under Shaheed Hemu Kalani Educational Society (SHKES) celebrated Dada J.P. Vaswani's birthday as Vishwa Kshama Diwas (Global Forgiveness Day at Sant Hirdaram auditorium on Tuesday.

The event was also streamed live on YouTube. The purpose of the event was to develop the quality of forgiveness in the students so that they learn to apologise and forgive.

AC Sadhwani, Secretary of the society said “We are all fortunate to have a well-known pathologist of the suburb Dr. Rajkumari Chotrani and her husband, who is a well-known paediatrician, Dr. Dilip Chotrani, are present. Both of them are associated with Vaswani Mission for many years and are exclusive followers of Dada JP Vaswani and Paramhans Santji.

Dr. Rajkumari Chotrani has been contacting the schools and families of the suburb from time to time to make them aware of the teachings and works of the Mission. Co-secretary of the SHKES, KL Ramnani was the special guest.