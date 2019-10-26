Bhopal: Cyclone Kyarr to influence weather in MP

BHOPAL: Another spell of change (cloudy) in weather is likely in Madhya Pradesh. Severe Cyclone Kyarr will cause cloudy weather in Madhya Pradesh particularly, those districts which are adjacent to Maharashtra, Gujarat. The cyclone has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and has its impact at Karnataka and Maharashtra coastal regions.

The Cyclonic Storm would keep moving in west/northwest direction and within the next 24 hours stands a chance to become extremely severe cyclone. In the wake of this movement, strong winds to the tune of 40kmph-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph would affect the Maharashtra Coast, while 30kmph-40 kmph strong winds would blow over the Karnataka Coast.

In terms of rainfall activities, light to moderate rain with few heavy spells would continue over North Coastal Karnataka, Goa, and South Konkan and Goa for another 24 hours. However, heavy to extremely heavy rain is ruled out for the Indian Coast now.

Meteorological department senior officer GD Mishra said, “The cyclone Kyarr will only cause cloudy weather in Madhya Pradesh. The districts which are adjacent to Maharashtra and Gujarat will experience light isolated rains. It will have its impact in the districts which are adjacent to Maharashtra.”

By October 27, as the system would move further westwards, its impact would start reducing over the Indian Coast. By October 28 the speed of winds would ease down and vary between 30 and 40 kmph, gusting 50 to kmph only.