Bhopal: Cycle expedition to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): To celebrate the momentous occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Shahbaaz Division is conducting a landmark Cycling Expedition from Pathrota to Bhopal which commenced on Saturday.

A team of 12 cyclists from the Indian Army will cover a distance of 514 km in ten days, culminating at Bhopal on August 15.

Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, GOC Shahbaaz Division met the energetic team and appreciated their effort for contributing towards 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

The cycling expedition was flagged off by Brigadier N S Sohal from Pathrota, Hoshangabad District. The 10-day expedition will cover Pipariya, Pachmarhi, Sarni, Baretha, Kesla and will culminate in Bhopal.

The expedition will pedal its way through dense forests, mountains and riverine terrain, with a broad aim to bolster energy of young Indians towards nationalism and to pay homage to those who have made the supreme sacrifice for our nation's Independence.

The cyclists will be interacting with school children, local population in remote areas and towns en route and will motivate them to join the Indian Army.

They will also interact with ex-servicemen and Veer Naris of the Indian Army and reassure them that Indian Army will always stand by them and will never forget their contribution of service and sacrifice.