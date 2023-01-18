Bhopal: Cyber fraudsters siphon off over Rs 96,000 from man’s account

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Intkhedi police station staff have registered a case against unidentified people for siphoning off over Rs 96,000 from a man’s account, the police said on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Lakshman Singh said that the complainant Santosh Kumar Ahirwar, a resident of Kardhai village, approached police on Tuesday, stating that he had received a call from an unknown number on January 6.

The person on the other side of the phone claimed that Ahirwar had won a lottery, to redeem which, he must send his bank details to him on a messaging application. Ahirwar sent the same to him.

Sometime after this, Ahirwar received a call from a different phone number. The person on the other side of the phone told Ahirwar that he must have received One-Time Password and sought the same from him.

No sooner did Ahirwar tell him the OTP, over Rs 96,000 were debited from his bank account. When Ahirwar tried contacting on the numbers, the accused switched off the mobile phone, after which he approached the police and lodged a complaint against the accused.

