Bhopal: Cyber fraudsters raise doctors’ heartbeats

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters of the city have now turned to doctors, duping them of their hard-earned money.

According to cyber crime cell officials, 15 complaints pertaining to cyber frauds were reported by city’s doctors who lost Rs 7.78 lakh to cheats in last two-and-a-half months.

The fraudsters posed as officials of Border Security Force or Indian Army and approached doctors for check-up. After knowing estimated cost of treatment, they made video call to the doctors to get their banking details and then siphon off money from their bank accounts.

Cyber cell officials said that probe has been launched in all the 15 cases. Preliminary investigation indicates that cyber fraudsters hail from Jharkhand and Bihar. Sources said fraudsters are primarily targeting well-known doctors of the city.

Avoid video calls with strangers: ACP

Assistant Commissioner of Police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari has said that no PIN is required while receiving money through online payments applications. “Avoid connecting with strangers through video calls as fraudsters gain access to banking and personal details after people share their screens on video meeting applications,” he added.

