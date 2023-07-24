Bhopal: Cyber Crooks Bamboozle 496 City Residents On Job Pretext

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 38-year-old man committing suicide along with his kin in Ratibad locality of the city on Thursday, owing to the fact that he had fallen victim to an online fraudulent job racket, has raised concerns regarding increasing trend of fake job offers making rounds online. To add to woes, cyber crooks are always on the lookout for job-seekers and make away with their money by bamboozling them on pretext of providing them jobs.

Data compiled by district cyber crime cell revealed that a total of 496 residents of Bhopal have fallen into the dragnet of cyber cheats and have ended up losing as much as Rs 3.4 crore from the beginning of 2023 till date. The trend had witnessed a surge since the advent of COVID-19, when unemployed youths landed in dire financial straits and the work-from-home culture had taken over. Even though the pandemic waned, job frauds did not and cases of the same have been increasing year-by-year since then. Alone by May 2023, a total of 278 city residents had been duped by fake job scams, which was higher than the figure recorded in May, 2022.

Senior officials of the district cyber cell have failed to curtail the phenomenon, despite perseverance in their efforts to spread awareness in this regard. They said that the frequently changing modus operandi of cyber crooks is their modus operandi, which never fails to befool the job-seeker, no matter how smart he/she is. Adding to the statements, they said that task fraud cases have also surfaced these days, in which the cheats promise easy money by merely uploading links on social media platforms and sharing links on messaging applications.

Seconding the task fraud cases are investment fraud complaints, in which fraudsters posing as owners of various websites offer people to invest money in the name of merchandise marketing, sea-animal breeding and umpteen other pretexts, promising them lucrative returns. On investing smaller sums, the fraudsters even return the amount along with the benefits to the victims in the beginning, so that he/she does not find it fishy. Later when they invest colossal amounts of money, they end up losing all of it and are left with nowhere to go.

Tracing the accused tough for cyber officials: Sources

Requesting anonymity, sources at both district and state cyber cell told Free Press that tracing the accused is tough for both state cyber wing personnel and district cyber cell personnel, as numerous irregularities are prevailing there, some of which include lack of manpower, fake IDs and bank accounts utilised by the accused, frequent movement of inter-state gangs and conversion of siphoned money to crypto-currency. Old and obsolete equipment is another major issue, they added.

