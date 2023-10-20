Bhopal: Cyber Cops Intensify Vigil On AI-Generated Videos Of Politicos

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Ahead of the assembly elections, fake videos of political luminaries generated using AI-technique are circulating on social media platforms. Such videos, according to the officials of the district cyber crime cell, do not portray the actual person speaking in the videos, but the face of the politician being targeted is morphed, so that it appears to be real. The officials added that such kind of incidents are prone to trigger upheaval in cities and may cause breach of peace. In view of this, the district cyber crime cell has plunged into action to keep a check on such incidents.

Recently, a fake resignation letter of former chief minister Digvijay Singh had been doing rounds on social media. After much hue-and-cry, it was ascertained that the letter was fake. Fearing more such incidents that may cause furore, the cyber cell officials have decided to pull the plug on nefarious activities on the internet. The officials have also urged the public not to fall for such fallacious videos and refrain from sharing them on their social media handles.

Furthermore, they have advised the commoners to report any such incidents to the cyber cell if someone compels them to share such videos on their social media handles. Sources in the district cyber crime cell told Free Press that at the G-20 summit held in Delhi, recently, various videos of the event were circulated on social media, in which several miscreants had added voice-overs of political luminaries. The videos were appearing to be genuine and could trigger riots in a jiffy. The situation could come to a dreadful pass if cyber miscreants propagate fake AI-generated videos of political luminaries in a bid to entertain people, they added.

Always cross-check videos before sharing: DCP (Crime)

Deputy commissioner of police (Crime), Shrutkirti Somwanshi, said one must assess the authenticity of the video before sharing it to any other person or posting it on social media. The situation is crucial till the elections are conducted smoothly across the state, he added.

