Bhopal: Customised training programme for NDRF personnel launched

BHOPAL: Disaster Management Institute, MP has organised a two-week customised training programme on Industrial/Chemical Energy Management. Nearly 30 participants from 12 battalions of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team across the country of ranks deputy commandant, assistant commandant and inspector are participating in the programme which began on October 14.

A comprehensive program schedule has been designed by the Institute to cater the very-specific nature of response and services of NDRF team during the industrial/chemical emergency. In addition to in-house faculty members, various theme-specific experts will also be invited to share their rich experiences during the program. Institute will also conduct exposure visits and mock-drills to Bharat Oman Refinery (BORL), Bina and NTPC Gadarwara, Narsinghpur in order to make them aware about industrial and chemical hazards, risks along with the existing disaster response, and preparation and mitigation measures in industries.