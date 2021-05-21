Bhopal: Curfew extended up to May 31, ban on wedding functions also extended; Know all about it

BHOPAL: Curfew was extended up to May 31 in the state capital on Friday. The ban on wedding functions has also been extended for another 10 days.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting of the Bhopal division on Friday, instructed officials to conduct aggressive testing, contact tracing and formation of micro-level containment zones to curb the spread of corona. Door-to-door surveys will be continued under the ëKill Coronaí campaign, he added.
Through video-conferencing, he addressed the collectors and district crisis management committees.
The chief minister further said, "Infected persons should be immediately given medicines and they should be regularly monitored. If patients need oxygen support, they should be given under the supervision of doctors. Uncontrolled oxygen supply is damaging for the lungs of patients. Collectors should keep a vigil on this issue."
He further said, "Even after May 31, precautions and preventive measures must be taken to curb corona. After May 31, life will graduallyóand phase-wiseólimp back to normal. On a larger scale, there will be an awareness campaign. There is need to redress misconceptions about vaccination among the public."
Bhopal collector Avinash Lavania informed the meeting that 28 mobile units had been pressed into service for samplings and testings. With the help of the Jan Abhiyan Parishad and NGOs, food distribution and other arrangements are being made for Covid patients.
At the district crisis management committee meeting, DME minister Vishwas Sarang, MLA Rameshwar Sharma, Krishna Gaur and divisional commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat were also present.
Different initiatives
Rajgarh collector Niraj Kumar Singh said that, through wall painting, people are being given information about Covid medicines. Similarly, Vidisha collector Dr Pankaj Jain informed that an initiative has been taken to check the rush at fair-price shops being operated under the public distribution system and hand-pumps.
