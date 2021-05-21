Bhopal: Curfew extended up to May 31, ban on wedding functions also extended; Know all about it

BHOPAL: Curfew was extended up to May 31 in the state capital on Friday. The ban on wedding functions has also been extended for another 10 days.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, at a review meeting of the Bhopal division on Friday, instructed officials to conduct aggressive testing, contact tracing and formation of micro-level containment zones to curb the spread of corona. Door-to-door surveys will be continued under the ëKill Coronaí campaign, he added.

Through video-conferencing, he addressed the collectors and district crisis management committees.