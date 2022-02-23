Bhopal: Culture dept to hold progs on Lord Shiva at four places in state

Bhopal: Culture department of Madhya Pradesh will organise programmes based on Lord Shiva on Mahashivratri at four places in the state, as per officials. The places chosen for the programmes include Ujjain, Mandsaur, Panna and Mhow.

As per officials, the main programme will be held at Ujjain that will continue for 3 days. Mahashivratri will be celebrated on March 1.

"The culture minister Usha Thakur is expected to be present in Ujjain to inaugurate the programme. It's nor sure if other ministers will be present at the other places where the programmes will be held which will be based on 16 'kala' (virtues) of Lord Shiva", said an official wanting not to be quoted.

As per officials, though four places have been chosen for the programmes, similar programmes may be held at several other Lord Shiva temples across the state on the auspicious day. A detailed plan is being chalked out in this regard.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 11:08 PM IST