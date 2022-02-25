Bhopal: Cuban coach to train boxers from next week

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A coach from Cuba will impart training at Madhya Pradesh Boxing Academy from next week. Minister of sports and youth welfare Yashodhara Raje Scindia directed academy officials to rope in a coach from Cuba and bring him here within a week. She stated this while reviewing activities of wrestling, boxing and shotgun academies at Tatya Tope stadium here on Friday.

She further asked nutritionists to prepare diet of players according to their blood profiles. A full blood profile test needs to be conducted of the players, and especially who were infected with Covid-19,” she said.

Proper arrangement should be made for special food, medical consultation and medicines to increase haemoglobin level in players who have recovered from Covid, she added.

She asked the officials to rope in foreign coaches to impart training to potential players at wrestling academy for at least two months to prepare for Asian Games.

She asked nutritionist Aradhana Sharma and head of sports science centre Jince Thomas Mathew to offer diet and supplements according to weight category of players. She asked them to remain in touch with the coaches to get an update on players’ health and performance.

Pay and play scheme

The shooters who belong to states other than Madhya Pradesh will get training from the foreign coaches when they pay for it, said Scindia. “We need to prepare a guideline for the scheme so that the non-domicile players may get quality training from coaches available,” she said.

She also directed to finalise a location for competition calendar in the shooting academy premises and to prepare a checklist of coach and players who are out of the state for training camps or competitions.

