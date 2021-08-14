Bhopal: CSP’s ‘misbehaviour’ with Shahr Qazi goes viral

BHOPAL: A video of CSP Bittu Sharma has gone viral in which she could be heard talking in an extremely rude manner with Shahr Qazi Syed Mushtaq Ali Nadwi. Congress MLA Arif Masood has demanded immediate action against the police officer.

“CSP Kotwali has misbehaved with Shahr Qazi on August 13- the video of which is now viral across the city. Minority community is annoyed with her behavior. She has acted in a similar manner earlier as well,” said Congress MLA Arif Masood.

If there was any complaint against Shahr Qazi, she could have served him a notice, sought a clarification. But misbehaving with such a revered figure publically is condemnable, added Masood.

The MLA has written a letter to the home minister Narottam Mishra as well seeking immediate action against the police official. Masood demanded that the officer should be removed from the posting immediately else it could pose a law and order situation in the area.

In the video, CSP Kotwali Bittu Sharma is seen sitting in a police jeep and shouting at Shahar Qazi in a disrespectful manner.

As the video went viral, discontentment in the old city started simmering and several delegations met MLA Masood urging him to intervene. It is after this that he shot a letter to the home minister.

