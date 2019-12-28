Bhopal: CS sees red as SED fails to start work on School of Non-Violence

BHOPAL: School education department (SED) has failed to start work on proposals approved by a high level committee headed by chief secretary including setting up of School of non-Violence in Jaura.

A reminder in this regard has been issued to the SED in this regard after CM expressed displeasure. Seven-member high-level panel formed to celebrate 150th anniversary of Gandhi has proposed several steps to promote Gandhian philosophy in Madhya Pradesh. Most important among them was to prepare a blueprint of School of Non-Violence in consultation with renowned Gandhians.

Proposed school will be made in Jaura in district Morena where famous Gandhian follower SN Subba Rao had set up a Gandhi Sewa Ashram in 1970.

SED was to prepare the blueprint of the school and to launch it as soon as possible. However, officials of the SED haven’t taken any initiative on it, so far.

School and higher education department were asked to design ‘new teachings in education (Shiksha me Taleem)’ to promote Gandhian philosophy among students from school to colleges but no progress has been reported in it, so far.

Executive committee under chairmanship of chief secretary met on November 22 to review the progress of proposals finalised in first meeting held on September 19. Now these instructions are being forwarded to departments concerned.

Other instructions that are yet to be followed include preparing a note of five to six pages that consists of basic elements of the Constitution and include it in school syllabus. The committee has also asked display list of duties and rights of a citizen on boards in schools and colleges across the state.

Higher education department has also missed out in starting short fellowship programme by Gandhi Chairs formed in Universities across the state.