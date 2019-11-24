Bhopal: Crowd swells to about ten lakhs on Sunday

BHOPAL: The crowds at 72nd Ijtema swelled to maximum - a day before conclusion on Sunday. More than ten lakhs people reached the Ijtema venue to attend the dua that will conclude the four day gathering on Monday.

CM Kamal Nath also reached the Ijtema site on Sunday afternoon along with minister for minority welfare Arif Aqueel and met senior clerics from across the nation and foreign countries.

Special sessions for dua were held on Saturday. Clerics from Delhi and other places made special duas asking for peace and harmony to prevail in country.

Maulana Saad from Delhi, delivering sermon said that one should try to understand the real meaning of religion and should stay away from narrow motives. Religion means peace and not hatred for others.

An eighty year old devotee from Myanmar passed away of heart attack on Sunday morning. His last rites were performed at Bhopal only.

Special arrangements were made for last day as people will leave after performing morning dua at around 11am. More than 500 buses were arranged at Itema site to ferry people to nearest bus stand and railway stations free of cost.

Special trains were planned to clear the traffic besides adding extra coaches in most of the trains.

On the other hand, most of the shops and other establishments of old city remained closed on Sunday and all roads led to Ijtema site. Most of the devotees were seen travelling to Eitkhedi the Ijtema venue to attend the concluding dua. According to an estimate more than one million people were expected to attend the dua on final day.