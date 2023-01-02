Bhopal: Crowd on New Year Day

FP Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The residents visited picnic spots, temples in the city and outskirts on New Year day on Sunday. Picnic spots like Kerwa Dam, Sair Sapata, Boat Club witnessed heavy rush of visitors. As it was Sunday, people had an opportunity to celebrate at picnic spots. A large number of people were seen at Birla Mandir to offer prayers on first day of New Year. Temples like Curfew wali Mata, Kali Mata Mandir witnessed heavy rush. Heavy rush of visitors caused traffic jam specially at Van Vihar National Park and Boat Club road though policemen were deployed to clear the traffic. Worse, visitors looked least bothered about outbreak of Covid in China. Hardly anyone was seen wearing mask. As a result, Covid protocol went for a toss while celebrating New Year.