Bhopal: CRISP inks MoA with Ethiopian MSME

BHOPAL: CRISP, has joined hands with Ethiopian MSME Chamber of Commerce to promote industrialisation, technological upgradation and transfer, international marketing, joint ventures, business opportunities, tenders etc.

Ethiopia offers tremendous business opportunities for MSME of Madhya Pradesh and also provide a get way to other African countries. President of chamber P.K. Techwani and Chief Executive Officer, CRISP Mukesh Sharma, signed Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) in this regard.

Sharma said "As part of CRISP’s extension programme and in line with a vision to expand its outreach globally. CRISP has already extended their quality training facility at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. This training centre focuses on Technical and Vocational Training for the Industrial , Government staff at Ethiopia as well as catering to the needs of the Ethiopian youth towards skill development. The centre aims at offering various technology based services as industrial training, software development & consultancy. CRISP shall carry its technical expertise and affiliations with business partners for offering these services.