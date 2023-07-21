Bhopal: Criminals Shoot At Retired Teacher’s House In Morena

Representative Image

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): A band of unidentified criminals shot at the house of a retired teacher in the Ganeshpura area near antobai road in the city late Wednesday night, the police said on Thursday.

The incident sparked panic among the people of the locality as well as put a question mark on the functioning of the police department.

Five bikers reached the house of the retired teacher Iqbal Qureshi and began to fire in the air after getting off their two-wheelers.

One of the criminals even shot at the door of Qureshi. Some unknown people informed the police about the incident.

Nevertheless, the criminals had run away before the police reached the spot of the incident.

The police found an empty cartridge that got stuck in the door and a few more cartridges on the road.

The incident came to light after a video went viral on social media. The incident has been caught on CCTV camera.

Qureshi lodged a complaint at the police station against the unknown criminals. The cops began an inquiry into the case on the basis of CCTV footage.