Bhopal: Criminal With 26 Cases Beat Man For Refusing Money For Liquor

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal with 26 cases registered against him, tried extorting money from a man in Kamla Nagar on Thursday evening during a religious procession. When the victim did not give money to the accused, he thrashed him. The police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him.

According to Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey, complainant Abhishek Dhawari is a private company employee who stays at Kamla Nagar. He had gone to main road to witness Anant Chaturdashi procession. Listed criminal Sonu Khare asked Dhawari to give him money for purchasing liquor.

When Dhawari refused, Khare beat him with his belt and fled. Dhawari was taken to the hospital where his medical check-up was conducted and he was given primary treatment.

The police have registered a case against Khare. Efforts are underway to arrest Khare, SHO Pandey said.