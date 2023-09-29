 Bhopal: Criminal With 26 Cases Beat Man For Refusing Money For Liquor
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Criminal With 26 Cases Beat Man For Refusing Money For Liquor

Bhopal: Criminal With 26 Cases Beat Man For Refusing Money For Liquor

The police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 29, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A listed criminal with 26 cases registered against him, tried extorting money from a man in Kamla Nagar on Thursday evening during a religious procession. When the victim did not give money to the accused, he thrashed him. The police have registered a case against the accused and are searching for him.

According to Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey, complainant Abhishek Dhawari is a private company employee who stays at Kamla Nagar. He had gone to main road to witness Anant Chaturdashi procession. Listed criminal Sonu Khare asked Dhawari to give him money for purchasing liquor.

When Dhawari refused, Khare beat him with his belt and fled. Dhawari was taken to the hospital where his medical check-up was conducted and he was given primary treatment.

The police have registered a case against Khare. Efforts are underway to arrest Khare, SHO Pandey said.

Read Also
Bhopal: Man Mowed Down By Recklessly Driven Car
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: ISO Award Conferred On Satna Fire Department

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: 71 Operations Performed At Urology Camp In SS Eye Hospital In Sant Hirdaram Nagar

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Congress, SP Ideology Same, Says Dileep Singh In Rewa

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

MP: Collector Inspects Training Of Poll Officials In Itarsi

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda

CMO Takes Charge, Begins To Clean Up Roads In MP's Ganj Basoda