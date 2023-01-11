Bhopal: Crimes declined by 28% in 2022

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The year 2022 recorded a significant reduction in crime rate in Bhopal, as compared to figures of 2021. The data issued by Bhopal police commissionerate revealed that a total of 15, 525 crime incidents took place in Bhopal district in 2022, which are 6,207 less than the figures of 2021. The count for 2021 stood at 21,732, which implies that the crime rate in the city reduced by 28.56 per cent by the end of 2022.

Bhopal police commissionerate curbed 11 out of 16 serious crimes listed under IPC. However, five of them, namely vehicle lifting incidents, robberies, abductions, thefts and rapes increased and surpassed the figures recorded in 2021.

About 1,306 cases of vehicle thefts were registered 2021. Senior police officials attributed it to non-supervised parking spots. Officials said that earlier the onus to supervise parked vehicles was on Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) staff.

The parking was made free by BMC on May 1, 2022, after which vehicle lifting incidents rose with at least four such crimes reported daily. As for abductions, children, mostly below 10 years of age were targeted, which pushed the tally to 584 in 2022 from 561 in 2021.

Awareness spread

Additional Commissioner of Police of Bhopal Sachin Atulkar stated that after the implementation of police commissionerate in the city in 2021, criminal activities decreased. Commissionerate spread awareness among masses. As a reesult, grave incidents did not go unreported.

Read Also Bhopal: Family of six attempts suicide by ingesting insecticide over financial woes