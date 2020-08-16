Bhopal Crime Watch: 24-yr-old stabbed to death due to group rivalry

BHOPAL: A 24-year-old man was stabbed at Vajpayee Nagar on Friday night when the entire city was on high alert and policemen were deployed all around in view of Independence Day celebrations.
What kept the administration on toes for the entire day was the gathering of slum dwellers who had assembled in large numbers around the spot and later at entrance of Hamidia hospital. It led to a traffic jam and police had to restrict the entry in the hospital. Police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd. The relatives and neighbours of deceased demanded to take back the body to Vajpayee Nagar multi-storey building, which police denied.
The incident occurred at 10 pm when a group of men surrounded the deceased Ajay Choti aka Ajay Kanade and thrashed him. This turned into a group clash as the victim too was joined by his friends. The accused who were 11 in numbers had knives. They stabbed the victim on his neck and stomach and fled. The prime accused Ajay Bhura and Kanade had an old rivalry and they had spent some time in jail together. Both the accused and deceased were criminals.
Shahjahanabad police station incharge Jaheer Khan said the accused was strolling around the multi-storey building where he lived when the accused gathered around. They first thrashed him and then stabbed him with knives, he added. The police have arrested three accused and a search is on to arrest others.
Policeman injured
The protesters clashed with police over taking the body and pelted stones at them. A policeman received serious injuries during stone pelting and was admitted to hospital. The police retaliated with lathicharge to disperse the crowd. Assistant sub-inspector Upadhyay of Kohefiza police station received injuries and his jaws were broken.
5 booked
The Kohefiza police have booked five people who were identified while attacking the police team. About 60 others have also been booked by police for rioting and attacking the police team.
