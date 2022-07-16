Bhopal Crime Story: Mother of three, raped by relative

Crime against Women | Representative Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A mother of three children living separately from her husband was lured for marriage and raped for three years by one of her relatives, Ashoka Garden police said here on Saturday.

Police station in-charge told media that the victim (30) has got separated with her husband around four years back. She was in contact with one Sandeep Maran who used to help her according to her needs.

He made a promise that he will marry her and will also take care of her children.

He started to come closer to the woman, but whenever she asked for marriage he used to ignore.

Recently she asked the accused to tell the date of their marriage. On this, the accused refused to marry her.

The victim approached the police and filed a complaint. A case has been registered under section 376, 376 (2)(N) of the IPC and a manhunt is on to arrest the accused.

Newly-wed commits suicide, No note found

A 21-year-old newlywed woman committed suicide at her residence situated in Kajlikhera area, Kolar police said on Saturday. The cops however did not find any suicide note.

Police station in-charge Chandrakant Patel told Free Press that the woman is a native of Bioara tehsil of Rajgarh district. She was married to Kailash Tomar one-and-a-half years back.

Her husband is a driver and since marriage they were into a dispute. Presently the family is undergoing counselling in Gouravi.

Family members of the woman had raised allegations against the brideís in-laws that they were harassing her on the name of dowry.

On Friday the family found the girl hanging with the ceiling fan and she had used her sari to commit suicide. Whereas no note has been recovered from the house, the police said.

The cops informed that post-mortem was done on Saturday and the body was handed over to the parental family of the victim. A case has been registered and investigation is on.