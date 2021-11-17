Bhopal: Crime scene recreated in presence of police, forest officials

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratibad police, investigating the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman by her father, reconstructed the rape incident on Wednesday. A case has been registered against the accused.

The accused narrated the series of incidents before the cops as to how he had put stone chips inside victim’s mouth to silence her while she was being raped. He told police that his daughter pleaded before him to spare her life after rape but he was adamant to give extreme level torture to victim, said cops.

Notably, police had found body of a woman and an 8-month-old child in forests near Ratibad on Sunday. The police investigation confirmed it was a murder and accused was arrested on Monday.

It was later revealed that it was a case of honour killing. Police said he did it all in front of her 8-month-old dead son.

The team of police led by incharge Sudesh Tiwari took 55-year-old accused to Samartha forests where he had raped the victim. The woman’s brother stayed outside forests as he had done on the day of incident.

They were five members in the police team and were accompanied by forest officials when they reached the spot. The accused confessed how he had put stone chips inside her mouth and told her that she deserved the strictest treatment before the rape. He later, strangulated the woman and came out of forest where his son was waiting for him, said police.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 08:09 PM IST