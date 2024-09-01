Bhopal Crime Roundup: One Arrested For Hacking Man To Death; Woman, Son Found Dead In Well Near SDM’s House, Probe On

Representational Image

One arrested for hacking man to death

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bilkhiriya police on Sunday claimed to have cracked the blind murder case of a man, who had been found dead with injuries near RTO office in Transport Nagar area a few days ago.

The police said that they arrested a man who made the victim consume liquor and hacked him to death as he used to talk to his wife over the phone often.

Bilkhiriya police station TI Birendra Sen told Free Press that the man who was found dead was Supyar alias Chhotu. The police sifted through numerous CCTV camera footages on the basis of which they detained Rambabu Kushwaha, a resident of Raisen.

After he was interrogated, he confessed that he murdered Chhotu. He said Chhotu often used to speak to his wife over the phone, owing to which he had told him thrice not to do so.

When he did not comply, Kushwaha, on August 24, took him to a deserted area in Transport Nagar where he made him consume alcohol and stabbed him to death. Kushwaha was taken into custody, the police said.

Woman, son found dead in well near SDM’s house, probe on

A woman resident of Berasia, who was in a live-in relationship with a man, was found dead with her 4-year-old son in a well located near SDM’s bungalow on Sunday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide. Berasia police station TI Narendra Kulaste told Free Press that the woman’s name was Pooja Ahirwar (30) while her son was Vivek Ahirwar.

Pooja was in a live-in relationship with Ramesh Chouhan who is married, has two kids with wife but lives separately. Ramesh used to work at a restaurant and is now getting his own road-side restaurant constructed.

The police questioned Ramesh who told them that he did not find Pooja at his house on Saturday night. He then went to his house where his wife and kids live. On Sunday morning, an autorickshaw driver found the bodies of Pooja and his son floating on the water inside the well following which he informed the police. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem.