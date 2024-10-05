Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Thieves Decamp With Cash, Valuables Worth ₹1.37 Lakh; Drug Peddler Held With Cannabis Worth ₹1.8 Lakh & Other | Representative Image

Thieves Decamp With Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 1.37 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Unidentified thieves struck at the house of a BHEL employee in Piplani a few days ago, and made away with Rs 17,000 in cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 1.2 lakh, the police said.

The incident happened when the complainant had gone to Mumbai for a few days, the police added. Piplani police station TI Anurag Lal said the complainant, Wasim Ahmed, 40, is a resident of Piplani and his family resides in Jabalpur.

On October 1, he left for Mumbai to receive his father, who was returning from Hajj. After receiving him from Mumbai, he left for Jabalpur with him. Upon his return to Bhopal, he found the lock on the main door of his house broken, and Rs 17,000 in cash as well as gold ornaments valued at Rs 1.2 lakh missing from his house.

Drug Peddler Held With Cannabis Worth Rs 1.8 Lakh

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The crime branch on Saturday claimed to have arrested a drug peddler and seized cannabis valued at Rs 1.80 lakh from his possession, the officials said. Deputy commissioner of police (Crime) Akhil Patel told Free Press that the crime branch had received a tip-off about a suspicious man carrying a bag at a ground in MP Nagar.

It was claimed that the bag contained colossal quantities of cannabis, which the suspect was about to sell. The team rushed to the spot and nabbed the suspect, who identified himself as Hari Narayan Shrivastava, 45, a resident of Bilkhiriya area of Bhopal. When his bag was checked, the officials found 9.610 grams of cannabis. The accused was taken into custody.

Man Held For Taking Three Kids To Gujarat On Pretext Of Work

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh):The Government Railway Police (GRP) of Bhopal on Saturday claimed to have laid hands on a man, who was taking three children from their native place in Bihar to Gujarat on pretext of work, but was about to push them into human trafficking. GRP TI Zaheer Khan told Free Press that the arrested has been identified as Premchand Chouhan, 35, a native of Bihar.

The GRP team received information about a man involved in human trafficking, travelling in Gorakhpur-Ahmedabad Express with three kids to Gujarat. The team rushed to Sant Hirdaram Nagar railway station and nabbed Chouhan after several efforts and rescued the kids from his clutches.

The rescued kids told the police that Chouhan used to reside in their vicinity in their town. A few days ago, he had spoken to their parents to take them to Gujarat for work and even offered them Rs 10,000 on a monthly basis after which the parents of the kids agreed. The GRP has informed the kin of the rescued kids, who will reach Bhopal in a day, Khan said.