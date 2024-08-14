Bhopal Crime Round-Up: Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl; Debt-Ridden Man Ends Life & More

Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Man Booked For Molesting Minor Girl

A man was booked for allegedly barging into the house of a minor girl, molesting her and mounting pressure for marriage on Tuesday night. As per police, the accused had been stalking the survivor girl for over a year, and a case has been registered against him. Kamla Nagar police station TI Nirupa Pandey said a 16-year-old is a native of Betul. She had moved to Bhopal a year ago for studies. Last year, she met a man named Amer Bharose at a wedding, who began stalking her often. On Tuesday night, he barged into her house and molested her. He also mounted pressure on her for marriage. The incident was reported to the police on Wednesday morning and a case was registered. A search was launched to nab the accused.

Hotel Staff Assault BTech Student

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A third-year BTech student was allegedly assaulted by the staffers of a hotel opposite Bhopal junction railway station on Tuesday. Hanumanganj police station TI Awadhesh Singh Bhadoria said Praveen Kumar Yadav, 21, a resident of Bihar, is enrolled at a private engineering college in the city. After taking his exam on Tuesday, he was to go to his native place for a few days. Before boarding his train, he went to have a meal at the restaurant. When he complained to the waiter about the dismal taste of the pulses served to him, the waiter hurled abuses at him. When he protested, four more staffers joined forces with the key accused and assaulted him by taking him to the corner of the hotel. Yadav alleged that one of the accused had even kicked him on the private part. He then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Deputy Registrar Caught Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Economic Offences Wing arrested a deputy registrar posted in Vidisha district for taking bribe of Rs 5000 on Wednesday, said police. Vidisha SP Rajesh Mishra said complainant Rajesh Meena claimed that deputy register Pratima Kumhare demanded bribe of Rs 10,000 to clear the registration of the two land documents. The complaint was verified and after verification, a trap team was formed led by V Shyamdas Nair and comprising DSP Ajita Nair, inspector Vandana Dubey, Umesh Mishra, Saied Ahmad Quarashi.

Debt-Ridden Man Kills Self

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday by hanging himself at his house. He had taken loan and was unable to pay. The lenders mounted pressure on him to wipe off debt. Awadhpuri police station TI Roshanlaal Bharti told Free Press that deceased Anand Yadav lived with his family in Khajuri Kalan in Awadhpuri. Almost a year ago, he had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from several people to expand his fabrication business. As he did not pay back, loan sharks harassed him everyday. Yadav’s kin alleged that before he could even wake up in the morning, the people who had lent him the loan used to barge in the house and threaten him with dire consequences.