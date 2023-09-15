 Bhopal Crime: Four Booked For Assaulting Youth
Bhopal Crime: Four Booked For Assaulting Youth

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, September 15, 2023, 01:21 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Four persons allegedly assaulted a 26-year-old man in Piplani with sticks on Tuesday evening, the police said. A case has been registered against the accused who are on the run, said Piplani police SHO Anurag Lal.

The complainant Vishal Verma (26), who resides in 50 quarters of Piplani, works as a promoter for a private company. On Tuesday evening, Verma was standing in his colony where an event was being organised. He spotted four unidentified men throwing stones in the area where the programme was being held. When Verma asked the men to stop throwing stones, the four men began hurling abuses at him first and then attacked him with sticks. He sustained grievous injuries on his head and other parts of the body. Residents of the colony tried to intervene, after which the accused fled the spot. Verma approached the police on Thursday and lodged a case against all the accused.

Depressed woman kills self in Kamla Nagar

A married woman who had been undergoing treatment after being diagnosed with depression committed suicide at her house in Kamla Nagar on Thursday morning, the police said. The cops added that the woman’s body has been sent for post-mortem.

Kamla Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Nirupa Pandey said that the woman who took the extreme step has been identified as Komal Badole (35). She was a homemaker and the wife of a private company employee named Sukhdev Badole. The couple used to reside in Kota Sultanabad. Badole had been battling mental issues for long and was on medication too.

Her husband told the police that she had dinner on Wednesday and went to sleep thereafter. When their kids woke up in the morning and began searching for their mother, they went downstairs to spot her hanging from the fan. They informed him, after which the incident was reported to the police. SHO Pandey said that the woman’s body was sent for post-mortem. The couple has two daughters, named Mahi (10) and Vaishnavi (14).

article-image

