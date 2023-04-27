Bhopal crime branch to tighten the noose on hi-tech cyber crimes: 27 cyber experts to be rope in on contractual basis in district

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal crime branch has landed on the decision to rope in 27 cyber experts on a contractual basis in the district cyber crime cell. The initiative is being taken to tighten the noose on such cyber criminals, who easily make away with people's money and are nowhere to be found under the police scanner, cyber crime officials said.

Senior cyber crime officials told Free Press that an application in this regard has been submitted to the state Police headquarters (PHQ). Officials said that earlier in 2021 too, the state cyber crime cell had prepared a roadmap to get the better off cyber criminals and the crimes committed by them. However, the initiative was not brought into force back then.

Finally, the Bhopal crime branch has decided to implement the initiative in the city, under which cyber experts being inducted on a contractual basis will be placed under two grades. The ones with high level of proficiency in probing matters related to cyber frauds will be provided an annual package of Rs 9 lakh, while the ones with less qualification than them will be inducted on an annual package of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Sources in the district cyber crime cell, requesting anonymity, said that the initiative is being taken as more and more cyber criminals are now turning towards the Dark net to gather information about people and make away with their money. They added that Dark net is such a platform where all the data of a person is readily available. In order to safeguard it from cyber criminals, the cyber experts are being roped in, they said.

Cyber experts induction in May: ACP

Assistant commissioner of police (Cyber crime) of Bhopal, Sujeet Tiwari, said that the need for cyber experts had been raised since long at the Bhopal cyber crime cell. The cyber experts are expected to be inducted by mid May.

