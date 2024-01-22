 Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Nishatpura police officials said incident took place at Sayeed Colony located in Nishatpura laid by Cooperative Housing Society of Karond.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 22, 2024, 11:51 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-three years after two plots of a housing colony in Nishatpura were sold fraudulently, the police registered a case against a member and president of the society on Monday. The accused are on the run.

Nishatpura police officials said incident took place at Sayeed Colony located in Nishatpura laid by Cooperative Housing Society of Karond. In 2017, members of the society told police them that two plots of the colony had been sold fraudulently. Inspector Manoj Kumar Shrivastava who investigated the case found that former president of the colony sold one plot in exchange for Rs 1 lakh in 2001, while the man who took after him as the president, named Mughaluddin Faruqui, sold another plot in 2003. The involvement of a member of society, Khaleel Khan, also came to light, who had forged documents to facilitate its sale. After investigation was completed on Monday, an FIR was registered.

18 held for gambling, Rs 71k recovered

During a raid at Ashoka Garden industrial area carried out on Monday, police arrested 18 people who were involved in gambling. A sum of Rs 71,000 was recovered from them.

Ashoka Grden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said police surrounded the area close to a printing press after receiving information. They found 18 people gambling there. The police seized cash and cards. According to Pathak, accused are Atil Ali, Nafees Shakoor, Shadam Khan, Mohammad Laik, Azeem Khan, Pawan Singh, Shaqeel, Mohammad Iqbal, Guffar Jabbar, Laik Ali, Sanabbar, Santosh Mali, Faraz Jafar, Sageer Khan, Tabrez Khan, Sanjay Ladke, Anees Khan and Narmada Prasad Singh. All of them are residents of Bhopal.

Read Also
Bhopal: 12 Tigers Move To New Grasslands Of Kanha
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

MP: One Dozen IAS Officers Transferred; Sanjay Dubey Is PS Home, Roshan Kumar Singh Is Director...

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Monthly Expenses Of 26 Depts Fixed, Rs 8, 623 Crore To Be Given

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Congress Leaders Organise Programmes To Mark Pran Pratishtha

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together

Bhopal: Cabinet Ministers, BJP Office-bearers To Go To Ayodhya Together