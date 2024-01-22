Bhopal Crime: 2 Housing Society Plots Sold On Fake Papers |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Twenty-three years after two plots of a housing colony in Nishatpura were sold fraudulently, the police registered a case against a member and president of the society on Monday. The accused are on the run.

Nishatpura police officials said incident took place at Sayeed Colony located in Nishatpura laid by Cooperative Housing Society of Karond. In 2017, members of the society told police them that two plots of the colony had been sold fraudulently. Inspector Manoj Kumar Shrivastava who investigated the case found that former president of the colony sold one plot in exchange for Rs 1 lakh in 2001, while the man who took after him as the president, named Mughaluddin Faruqui, sold another plot in 2003. The involvement of a member of society, Khaleel Khan, also came to light, who had forged documents to facilitate its sale. After investigation was completed on Monday, an FIR was registered.

18 held for gambling, Rs 71k recovered

During a raid at Ashoka Garden industrial area carried out on Monday, police arrested 18 people who were involved in gambling. A sum of Rs 71,000 was recovered from them.

Ashoka Grden police station TI Jitendra Kumar Pathak said police surrounded the area close to a printing press after receiving information. They found 18 people gambling there. The police seized cash and cards. According to Pathak, accused are Atil Ali, Nafees Shakoor, Shadam Khan, Mohammad Laik, Azeem Khan, Pawan Singh, Shaqeel, Mohammad Iqbal, Guffar Jabbar, Laik Ali, Sanabbar, Santosh Mali, Faraz Jafar, Sageer Khan, Tabrez Khan, Sanjay Ladke, Anees Khan and Narmada Prasad Singh. All of them are residents of Bhopal.