Bhopal: Crematorium gives refuge to kin of deceased of Covid patients

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At a time when images of relatives of deceased COVID-19 patients queuing up at crematoriums have become common, a crematorium in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal is giving temporary refuge to people who bring their loved ones to the city for treatment and lose them to the disease.

While people are usually scared to enter crematoriums and graveyards at night, Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat here has been providing beds and meals to relatives of COVID-19 patients, who perform the last rites of loved ones.

More than half a dozen people spend their night at the facility daily after cremating their loves ones, thanks to the trust looking after the place and providing them food, water and bedding in these difficult times.