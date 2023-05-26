Bhopal: Credit card limit increase offer costs businessman Rs 75,000

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A cyber crook played clever tricks on a businessman and siphoned off Rs 72,000 from his bank account in the name of increasing the credit card limit, said police.

Cops said that the fraudster had offered to increase the credit card limit of the businessman, who fell into the crook’s dragnet and lost the sum.

Awadhpuri police station house officer (SHO), Shivraj Singh said Rajendra Singh (33), a glass designer, had begun his own business after he suffered colossal losses during the pandemic.

On March 15, he received a call from an unknown number, the caller offered to increase his credit card limit. Singh agreed, after which the caller sought his credit card details and other personal information. After some time, Singh received a one-time password (OTP). The caller asked Singh to share the OTP with him. Singh did the same, after which Rs 72,000 were deducted from his account in three transactions.

Singh soon realised that he had been duped and approached the Cyber wing. The cyber cell lodged a complaint and referred the case to Awadhpuri police station for investigations. Further probe is underway in the case, the police said.