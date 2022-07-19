Bhopal: ‘Credibility of books will never end’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Books are the most reliable companions and their credibility will never end, said Hindi poet Rajesh Joshi. He was speaking on the inaugural-day of the eight-day book fair, Kitab Utsav, at Mahadevi Verma Auditorium in Hindi Bhawan on Monday evening.

Senior litterateurs Kailashchand Pant, Govind Mishra and Rajesh Joshi inaugurated the event, organised by Rajkamal Prakashan Group, New Delhi. There is no substitute for books and good books and good literature help in overall development of human beings, litterateurs stated.

Pant said “There are many problems that man faces today. The erosion of his senses is also a problem. Books are an essential tool for men's mental health and sensibility. We are glad that the exhibition is giving us an opportunity to collect good books for ourselves.”

Author Govind Mishra said, "It is the age of technology. Now, books are also available on iPad. But books printed on paper still attract.”

President of Rajkamal Prakashan Group, Ashok Maheshwari said, “Country is celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and we have also decided to organise book festivals and exhibitions in different cities in the 75th year of its establishment. It started from Bhopal.”

An interaction with poet Rajesh Joshi was held under Kavi ki Vartani programme, which was centred on Joshi’s 76th birthday.

Different literary activities like interaction with authors, book launch and poem recitation and story-telling sessions will be organised. Hindi books of many publishers will be available at the fair, which remains open from 10 am to 9pm.

