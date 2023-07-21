 Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

The man named Hakeem Khan bludgeoned the cow, which led to her miscarriage.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, July 21, 2023, 08:11 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Harrakheda village of Gunga had allegedly beaten up a pregnant cow who had been grazing close to his house on Monday, the police said.

The man named Hakeem Khan bludgeoned the cow, which led to her miscarriage. Khan was arrested for the offence on Thursday, the police added. Gunga police station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Rai said Batanlaal Gaur of Harrakheda village owned a cow.

On Monday, he had unleashed the cow for grazing, which went close to Khan’s house and began grazing. Khan turned furious and rained sticks on the bovine. Gaur’s daughter Maya rescued the cow from Khan’s clutches and brought her back home.

The cow, which was pregnant had a miscarriage at night. On Tuesday, Gaur approached police and lodged a complaint against Khan who fled. The police arrested him on Tuesday and registered a case against him under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.

Read Also
Indore: MGM College Starts Preparation For Seat Allotment Of 37 MBBS Seats, New Session
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder

Bhopal: Head Constable’s Daughter Murder

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Their Kids' Education

Bhopal: Ladli Behnas Spending Grants On Their Kids' Education

Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal

Man Held For Raping Married Kin For 2 Years In Bhopal

Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held

Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director

Bhopal: Dr Prabha Desikan Resigns As BMHRC Director