Bhopal: Cow Suffers Miscarriage After Attack, 1 Held | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man residing in Harrakheda village of Gunga had allegedly beaten up a pregnant cow who had been grazing close to his house on Monday, the police said.

The man named Hakeem Khan bludgeoned the cow, which led to her miscarriage. Khan was arrested for the offence on Thursday, the police added. Gunga police station house officer (SHO) Ramesh Rai said Batanlaal Gaur of Harrakheda village owned a cow.

On Monday, he had unleashed the cow for grazing, which went close to Khan’s house and began grazing. Khan turned furious and rained sticks on the bovine. Gaur’s daughter Maya rescued the cow from Khan’s clutches and brought her back home.

The cow, which was pregnant had a miscarriage at night. On Tuesday, Gaur approached police and lodged a complaint against Khan who fled. The police arrested him on Tuesday and registered a case against him under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.