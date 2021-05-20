Bhopal: Covid situation improving in state, bed occupancy down to 78.8 %

BHOPAL: Total bed occupancy has reduced to 78.8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. Total beds are 28,958 and occupied beds are 6,122 and unoccupied beds are 22,893.
Oxygen supported bed occupancy has come down to 53.4 per cent. Total beds are 28,036 and unoccupied beds are 14,998.
Similarly, there are 10,629 ICU/HDU in MP and 2,954 beds are unoccupied, which comes to 27.7 per cent. Around 7,675 beds are full in various hospitals.
In GMC, Bhopal 460 out of 680 beds are vacant. Around 210 oxygen supported beds are available while 132 beds are available in ICU/HDU.
Care Multi-Speciality Hospital has 5 beds available and four of them are in ICU/HDU and one bed is available in oxygen supported bed category.
Around 121 beds out of 500 are available in AIIMS and 95 beds are oxygen supported beds and 26 beds are available in ICU/HDU.
In RKDF 99 beds out of 225 are unoccupied. Around 92 beds are available in oxygen supported bed category while 7 are available in ICU/HDU.
Eight beds are available in Silver Line Hospital and four beds are available in oxygen supported category.
In Bhopal Multi-Speciality Hospital 5 out of 13 beds available. Oxygen supported beds are 2 and 3 ICU/HDU beds are available.
In Rajdeep Hospital 10 beds out of 20 beds are available; four each in oxygen supported and ICU/HDU category.
Anantshree Hospital has 48 beds available out of 85. Of them, 35 in the oxygen supported category and five beds are available in ICU/HDU.
In Bansal Hospital 146 beds are available out of 294. Of them, 40 are oxygen supported beds and 4 beds are available in ICU/HDU.
In Paliwal Hospital 10 beds out of 60 beds are available in oxygen supported category. In Aradhna Maternity Hospital 13 beds are available out of 33 beds. Eight beds are available in oxygen supported and five are available in ICU/HDU category.
Rudransh Multi-Speciality Hospital has six beds each available in oxygen supported category and ICU/HDU. Navodaya Hospital has 15 oxygen supported beds and five beds are available in ICU/HDU. In Roshan Hospital 13 beds available and four of them are available in oxygen supported category.
Bhopal Care Hospital has 17 beds available and of them, 14 beds are available in oxygen supported category and three beds in ICU/HDU.
Siddhanta, Chirayu, Narmada Hospitals do not have any beds available.
