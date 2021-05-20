Bhopal: Covid situation improving in state, bed occupancy down to 78.8 %

BHOPAL: Total bed occupancy has reduced to 78.8 per cent in Madhya Pradesh. Total beds are 28,958 and occupied beds are 6,122 and unoccupied beds are 22,893.

Oxygen supported bed occupancy has come down to 53.4 per cent. Total beds are 28,036 and unoccupied beds are 14,998.

Similarly, there are 10,629 ICU/HDU in MP and 2,954 beds are unoccupied, which comes to 27.7 per cent. Around 7,675 beds are full in various hospitals.

In GMC, Bhopal 460 out of 680 beds are vacant. Around 210 oxygen supported beds are available while 132 beds are available in ICU/HDU.