Bhopal: COVID or flood? Rain forces govt to choose one

BHOPAL: Corona prevention norms like social distancing, hand hygiene and face covering with masks for which state government has been working round the clock for the last five months, have been compromised at relief camps and during rescue operations following heavy rain in state capital. Visits of politicians add to problems for rescue teams.

During rescue operation and shifting process, district administration changed its priorities. In fact, the floods have posed a challenge for district administration on how to maintain social distance while saving lives of affected people. With this, state government’s kill corona campaign has taken a back seat.

In Damkheda, entire locality was affected with flood like situation as sluice gates of Bhadbhada dam were opened following heavy rain. Over 1,000 people were rescued and shifted to nearby school. Similar rescue operations were launched in low lying areas and posh localities where rain water filled their premises. The families were rescued by boats at many places and were airlifted by IAF personnel at other places. All this forced rescue teams to overlook social distancing.

Precautions are being taken after the rescue only to a certain extent. SDM Rajesh Gupta said attempts are made to adhere to norms while providing relief to affected families. “But visit of politicians is a real problem. People hardly cared for social distancing when former CM Digvijaya Singh visited Damkheda. Protem speaker Rameshwar Sharma visited there. People gathered around them to seek help. There was no social distancing. Such gatherings spread corona,” he added.