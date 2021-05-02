Bhopal Covid deaths: Madhya Pradesh government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Crematoriums here claim that the last rites of as many as 2557 coronavirus victims from Bhopal district were performed in April, sharply contradicting the BJP-led state government's data which puts the COVID-19 deaths in the district last month at 104.

The mammoth mismatch has given credence to claims of massive under-reporting of COVID-19 fatalities in the city. Managers of two crematoriums and a cemetery in Bhopal told PTI that the last rites of 3811 people, including 2557 coronavirus patients from Bhopal district, were performed in the city last month.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra recently rubbished allegations about the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government underreporting COVID-19 deaths in the state. "Altogether 2052 people were cremated at our facility last month. As many as 1654 of them had died of coronavirus," Bhadbhada Vishram Ghat crematorium secretary Mamtesh Sharma said.