Bhopal: Covid cautious CM says no need to panic

Photo: Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has warned people on Covid stating that it is spreading its tentacles but there is no need to panic. Around 41,705 pathology testing are being conducted and 77k telephonic diagnosis is being conducted. Around 2 lakh patients are visiting OPD.

Around 700 CT scan and 363 dialyses are conducted, the CM added. Integrated public health units are being developed in 35 districts while public health units are being developed in 161 health institutions. Around 306 health institutions are being developed.

Covid positivity rate continued to increase in Madhya Pradesh. On Thursday, it was 3.4pc in the state which reported 26 cases. Bhopal reported 12 while Indore reported 4 while Jabalpur, Narmadapuram and Sagar reported three cases each. Rajgarh reported only one case. According to the report, 164 are active cases. Bhopal alone has 90 active cases followed by Indore with 42. Ten out of 52 districts have reported Covid cases so far.