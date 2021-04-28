Bhopal: 'Covid cases rising because of patients’ relatives'

Bhopal: The corona curfew has failed to arrest the virus which has almost swallowed up the state. Rather than declining, the number of cases is shooting up every day. The positivity rate has gone up to more than 30% in Vidisha, Neemuch, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Datia, Shivpuri and Singrauli. In Bhopal, the positivity rate was more than 30% only two days ago, and, till today, the positivity rate is more than 25% in the state capital.

A few hospitals and a few relatives of the patients are blamed for the rising number of cases, as they are not reportedly following the corona protocols. According to Covid-19 guidelines, the relatives cannot go to hospitals to meet the patients. Besides, nobody is allowed to meet a corona patient without wearing a PPE kit.

In the first wave of the pandemic, corona protocols were strictly followed. In the second wave of the pandemic, the smaller hospitals are also admitting corona patients and treating them. In these hospitals, the kin meet the patients, and, in process, they come into contact with many other people. As a result of such contact, the virus is spreading faster than it was doing last year.

This is one of the main reasons for the spread of the disease. The patients’ relatives, who visit the district and the private hospitals, also fall prey to the virus. When they return to the village, they pass on the infection to other people.

Dr SP Dubey says the spread of infection among the patients’ relatives is one of the major reasons for the rising number of cases. He says that the kin have begun to meet the patients, whereas, other than doctors and nurses, nobody is allowed to meet a corona patient.

Director of AIIMS Dr Sarman Singh has said it is a social disease which can be controlled only by maintaining social distancing norms. Dr Singh says the relatives of the patients should be more cautious so that it does not spread to others.