Bhopal: Covid cases doubles in 35 days of unlock

Month- Corona tally- Death toll

June 1- 1511- 59

July 6- 3290- 109

With restrictions easing, the rate of Covid-19 cases have surged by over 1779 cases since June 1, the beginning of the phased-wise unlock. During the last 35 days of the unlock, the number of corona cases in Bhopal doubled from 1511 to over 3290 as on July 5. The capital city had taken over two months to record its first 1500 cases but it crossed 300 mark in just 30 days. Similarly, during the same period, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state increased from 59 to 109.

While the pandemic curve saw gradual rise during over 2 months lockdown, the number of covid-19 cases again started rising following relaxations in restrictions during the phased-wise unlock.

Several restrictions were eased on travel, gathering, reopening of markets, malls, hotels, offices and restaurants thus giving conducive environment for the virus to spreads its tentacles. The two-and-half month lockdown duration saw as many as 1511 positive cases, however in last 35-day of unlock in all 1779 cases have been reported. Bhopal covid-19 tally on Monday touched 3290 with ---- fresh cases being reported, as the death toll rose to 109.

In last two days, new Bhopal is reporting more cases in comparison to Old City, where many hotspots emerged during the lockdown period. Out of 74 cases reported in the state capital on Sunday, 52 were the New Bhopal. Again on Monday, new corona cases surfaced in the new city areas.

After June 1, the capital has seen emergence of new corona hotspots like Ibrahimganj, Sudama Nagar and Mahamai Ka Bag. Besides, CRPF Bangrasia, Shahjahanabad (Yadavpura), Sardarpura (Jahangirbad) too have reported increase in positive cases thus taking the corona count up during the unlock period. Surge in corona cases in Banganga slums in the new city is too keeping the administration on toes.

With the reopening of market, offices, parks, malls, restaurants etc, the people became quite casual towards the health safety norms. Even as the administration completely denied community spread, however the period witnessed families getting infected with the virus. Aggressive sampling and survey was launched in slums and densely populated areas to stem corona tide.