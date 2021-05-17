Bhopal: Covid Care Centres running empty houses

BHOPAL: The Covid Care Centres (CCCs) opened for isolation of mild symptomatic patients to prevent the spread of corona infection in society are hardly witnessing the presence of any patients there. These unoccupied CCCs are in a sorry state and the poor presence of Covid patients, itself, tells the story.

In Bhopal, there are 1,000 beds at Madhav Care Centre, which is a Covid Care Centre developed by the BJP at Motilal Stadium, Lal Parade Ground. It plays host to only 12 Covid patients, while 20 isolation coaches of the Railways at Bhopal railway station which have been converted into Covid Care Centres have only six patients. At the Covid Care Centre of the army, it is the same story.