Bhopal: Covid Care Centres running empty houses

BHOPAL: The Covid Care Centres (CCCs) opened for isolation of mild symptomatic patients to prevent the spread of corona infection in society are hardly witnessing the presence of any patients there. These unoccupied CCCs are in a sorry state and the poor presence of Covid patients, itself, tells the story.
In Bhopal, there are 1,000 beds at Madhav Care Centre, which is a Covid Care Centre developed by the BJP at Motilal Stadium, Lal Parade Ground. It plays host to only 12 Covid patients, while 20 isolation coaches of the Railways at Bhopal railway station which have been converted into Covid Care Centres have only six patients. At the Covid Care Centre of the army, it is the same story.
Everything is free of cost
"We developed this CCC at the Motilal Stadium at our own level. Itís well-equipped with LED TVs, coolers and fans. It's good for the patients and they should avail of the facility. Everything is free of costófrom lunch and dinner to medicines and the patients are under supervision of doctors round the clock. However, there are 12 patients lodged there currently. Such CCCs are useful for those who live in one or two rooms with big families where more family members run the risk of getting infected. So, itís better for the patients to shift to the CCCs to isolate themselves and to prevent the spread of this scourge. Itís working well and we're doing our best to make this CCC successful. This model will work in other parts of the state, as well." - Sumit Pachori, president, district BJP.
"Currently, there are 6 patients. Railway teams are monitoring patientsí well-being round the clock and providing them with lunch and dinner. So far, 36 patients have been discharged from our isolation coaches, which have been installed at Bhopal railway station. Itís good for isolation of Covid patients who have mild symptoms. Itís up to the state government to decide how long they want to use these isolation coaches. These coaches are now fully at the disposal of the district administration." -Subedar Singh, Railways public relations officer