Bhopal: Covid Care Centres a sheer waste of money and energy

BHOPAL: Covid Care Centres (CCCs), which the government has opened in various cities for isolation of Covid patients, seems to be a sheer waste of money and energy as today, only two things are important- home isolation and oxygen beds, and there is no midway to get rid of the corona infection.

Instead of wasting money on CCCs, it would be better to spend the same amount on making arrangements of oxygen beds, ventilators and ICU beds. National Health Mission (NHM) director Chhavi Bharadwaj, herself, admits that there is only 28 per cent occupancy of CCC beds, so, there is no need to open any more centres.

All this goes to show that opening of CCCs is useless and does not serve any purpose, at all. The health department has opened CCCs with 1,000 beds at Motilal Stadium (Lal Parade Ground). Besides, the Railways has installed isolation coaches. Even the army has opened CCCs, but none of them has facilities of oxygen. So, all such beds are practically useless. When there are no facilities of oxygen, how can these beds serve the purpose of treating Covid patients?

Practically useless