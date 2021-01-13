Bhopal: Covid-19 vaccine arrives in state

BHOPAL: The much-awaited corona vaccine, Covishield, landed at the city airport at about 11 am on Wednesday. The state has received more than 5 lakh doses for the first phase of vaccination. Vaccination is going to start at 302 places of the state on January 16.

A loud cheer was given to the vaccine by the health and administrative officials. State immunisation officer Dr Santosh Shukla said the flight with the vaccine had landed at Raja Bhoj airport. “For the first time in history, I’ve seen such enthusiasm towards any vaccine. Everyone was eagerly waiting to welcome the arrival of the vaccine.” Shukla said that the ministry of health had monitored the logistical arrangements for the vaccine. These arrangements were done at the divisional-level regional health centre (district malaria office) at Kilol Park.

For Bhopal, 94,000 doses have been given and the vaccines will be supplied to eight districts — Bhopal, Sehore, Vidisha, Raisen, Rajgarh, Hoshangabad, Harda and Betul. In Bhopal, logistical arrangements have been made at JP Hospital with a set of ILR and freezers. The launch ceremony will be held at JP Hospital. In Bhopal, there are 80 identified vaccination centres and 126 are identified session sites (vaccination points/booth). About 30,000 healthcare workers will be vaccinated at the rate of 100 per vaccination point during the vaccination drive, which will be held on Jan 16, 8, 20 and 23. For Gwalior, including 13 districts, 1 lakh 9,500 doses; for Indore, including 15 districts, 1.52 lakh doses; and for Jabalpur, including 15 districts, 1.51 lakh doses have been given.