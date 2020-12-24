Bhopal: Covid-19 test must for legislator, family, staff

BHOPAL: Ahead of the Assembly winter session, the legislators, their family members and also their personal staff will have to undergo Covid-19 test. Every MLA will have to submit the test report of the family including himself/herself and also the staff before attending the Vidhan Sabha winter session which is to start from December 28.
The pro-tem speaker Rameshwar Sharma held a meeting with the divisional officers for the Assembly winter session here on Thursday. In the meeting it was decided that the MLAs coming to attend the assembly session will have to undergo Covid-19 test, along with their family members and also the staff. The legislators can undergo tests at their respective district and obtain a report from there, but it should not be older than three days. The MLAs and others also have the facility to go for the test here at the state capital. The principal secretary AP Singh informed that a rapid antigen test facility has been instituted at the hospital situated on Assembly premises the. It is mandatory for the Assembly employees and the staff at the MLAs rest house to undergo the test. The rest house area and the MLAs residential area will start sanitizing from two days back and every day the sanitizing will be done.
Indore, Bhopal continue to report count in three digits: Burhanpur is only district in the state to have Covid-19 active cases in single digit on Thursday. In the district only seven people are undergoing treatment for the infection, while not a single positive case was reported on the day. However, Jabalpur, among the major cities, witnessed a surge in cases as 53 new cases surfaced on the day. Indore continued to lead in single-day covvid-19 count with 351 cases.
Madhya Pradesh reported 1038 corona positives on the day taking the tally to 235369. With teen more deaths, the toll climbed to 3534 on Thursday. In all 29,280 samples were sent for the testing, of which ninety seven were rejected at the time of testing. The corona positive rate in state stands at 3.5 per cent.
At present, 10,676 patients are undergoing treatment for the virus, while 221,169 people have been cured of the infection. On the day 1118, people were discharged from hospitals.
The corona caseload in the state capital climbed to 37,992 as 218 more people were diagnosed with the infection. The toll here is 563. Gwalior reported 13 fresh positives, Ratlam 33, Sagar 22, Satna 19, Dhar 16, Narsingpur 15, Jhabua 14 and Ashok Nagar 10 positives on the day. Vidisha, Sehore, Barwani reported 13 corona positives each.