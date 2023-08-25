Bhopal: Court Stays Demolition Of White Orchid Restaurant | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The court on Friday granted stay on the demolition of White Orchid Restaurant located in the catchment of Kerwa dam.

The joint teams of local district administration and municipal corporation had begun the razing of the restaurant over illegal construction on the catchment area on Thursday but the exercise was stopped midway.

The demolition was carried out following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to clear illegal constructions in the catchment of Kaliasot-Kerwa Dams.

The tribunal order had come on the petition of Dr SC Pandey and Rashid Noor Khan.

Raja Ram Ahirwar, official of BMC building permission cell, said the municipal corporation had served notice on White Orchid restaurant owner Sagar Thakur, giving him 7 days time to clear the premises and as illegal encroachment will be razed.

On Thursday BMC and local administration teams visited the site and cleared some temporary structures but now Thakur has got stay from court and so no the demolition has been stopped for now , the official said.

Meanwhile, Thakur said, we got court stay over the demolition as there is no permanent concrete structure on the premises. The structure is made with bamboo and iron rods and as there is no concrete construction so the question of illegal constructions doesn’t arise, the owner had clarified earlier.

The demolition was stopped as we got a stay from the court, said the owner. Petitioner Khan said, BMC pasted notices on the main gate of the restaurant and the demolition gang simply removed some bamboo sticks and iron pipes and stopped the drive midway.

